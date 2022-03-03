UPDATE 3:42 p.m. — A 59-year-old George Mason University professor was stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son Wednesday night in their Vienna home at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way.

59-year-old Dr. Michael Buschmann was the chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Nanomedicine at GMU.

Buschmann was stabbed to death in his home by his 26-year-old son Axel Buschmann. Axel is being charged with second degree murder.

Axel is being treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

Michael Buschmann was originally from Montreal. He earned a Ph.D. at MIT in medical physics and engineering. His research helped launch four biotech startup companies, according to his biography on GMU’s website.

In total, there have been seven domestic-related homicides in Fairfax County since the start of 2021, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. Six cases where sons have murdered their fathers and one case where an adult brother killed his adult sister.

Stick with WDVM for the latest details on this developing story.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, Second Lieutenant Erin Weeks and the Homicide Squad will give a community update on Wednesday night’s domestic-related fatal stabbing at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way in Vienna.

The press conference will take place at the Public Safety Headquarters in Fairfax. It will also be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. To view live click here.

Stick with WDVM for the latest details on this developing story.