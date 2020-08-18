GO GREEN: Lace up with MSU sneakers dropping August 20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartan fans can go green, go white, and go for a run in a new pair of limited edition sneakers.



The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 in the Michigan State colorway are dropping on August 20th and will be available at at DICK’S Sporting Goods.



These sneakers are available in men’s and women’s sizes. They feature a slimmer heel collar to reduce bulk while the exposed Flywire cables create a snug fit at higher speeds.



Pegasus 37’s are available online as well as in-store using contactless curbside pickup.



Nike NCAA Pegasus 37’s come in 23 school specific designs. The MSU design has a green and white color scheme, the Spartan logo on the outside back corner of the left and right shoe, has “Spartans Will” on the back of the left shoe, the year MSU was established “1855” on the tongue of the shoe, and “Spartans” on the inside of the left shoe.



The 16th annual College Colors Day is on Friday, September 4th where fans are encouraged to wear their college colors and post on social media using #CollegeColorsDay