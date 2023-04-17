BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Brunswick residents say they are just happy to be alive after a fire broke out at a local plant. Massive flames engulfed the Pinova plastic resin plant in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in the terpene resins area. These materials are usually found in adhesives and personal care items.

Earlier that morning, a smaller fire broke out, but crews were able to get it under control.

Derrick Philips Sr., who lives not too far from where the plant is located, recalled the terrifying moments.

“What I witnessed, I just saw a bunch of smoke everywhere at first from the backyard. So, when I came out of the backyard and walked to the corner, you can see the flames from a block away shooting about look like it was ten stories high,” Philips said.

Latonia Trotting, who also lives nearby, says she didn’t even know the plant was burning.

“Believe it or not, if it wasn’t for my cousin and my brother coming outside, I wouldn’t have known anything. They didn’t say anything. The whistle probably blew, but usually, when the whistle blow, it blows a long time to let you know it’s danger,” recalled Trotting.

By 9 p.m., Glynn County officials told News 3 the fire had died down, but evacuation orders were still in place. Phillips was glad that he and his family were not harmed.

“I was just glad the smoke didn’t come this way, you know what I’m saying? Because I mean as black as that smoke was… it just looked toxic. But, other than that we fared out okay, God was good to us,” Phillips said.

At this time, Brunswick Fire officials are still working to find the cause of the fire.