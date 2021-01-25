Godiva closing all US stores by March 2021

A display of chocolate treats is displayed at Godiva’s new cafe in New York, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Godiva, the private Belgium chocolate maker, is looking beyond its iconic gold gift box of chocolates. Some of the traditional stores will be converted into cafes, but it is looking beyond malls and will also have stand-alone storefronts and airport locations. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Godiva, the private Belgium chocolate maker, is closing all of its stores in the U.S. by the end of March 2021.

Godiva stores in Europe, the Middle East and China will remain open, however. The company did not disclose how many employees would be impacted by the closures.

The chocolate company, which relies heavily on mall traffic, says its sales took a hit when the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The luxury sweets will still be available to buy online, and at grocery and retail stores.