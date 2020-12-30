Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Coronavirus Task Force provide update as hospitalizations remain at record highs

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force provided an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitalizations went down slightly on Wednesday, Dec. 30, currently standing at 3,339. This time last month there were under 2,000.

532,830 confirmed positive cases and 6,729 deaths have been reported statewide. Percent of total positive tests is 14.8%. So far, more than 6.8 million tests have been completed across the state.

The state added 8,551 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data. NCDHHS said a technical issue experienced Tuesday resulted in inflated statistics for Wednesday.

NCDHHS said Tuesday that more than 63,000 people have now been vaccinated in N.C.

Front line healthcare workers, first responders, and those living in long term care facilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now under phase 1a in North Carolina.

