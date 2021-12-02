VP Kamala Harris touts infrastructure law, tours electric vehicle operations Charlotte CATS bus garage

UPDATE: Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte Thursday to promote the recently passed Infrastructure law that will provide $910 million for public transportation in North Carolina over the next five years.

Watch her remarks in the video player at the top of this story.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Charlotte CATS bus garage to tour electric vehicle operations and deliver remarks on job creation.

The tour was held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) – Bus Garage located at 3145 S. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Vice President Kamala delivered remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the country’s infrastructure and create jobs.

Thursday’s schedule released from The White House:

At 9:20 AM , the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route to Charlotte. The departure will be from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival will be at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport



At 11:20 AM , the Vice President will tour a public transit facility with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This will be a tour at the Charlotte Area Transit System Bus and Light Rail Garage



At 11:55 AM , the Vice President will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs. Sec. Buttigieg will also deliver remarks