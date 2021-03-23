Gov Kemp on tax cut bills and adoption credits

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two bills, house bill 593 and house bill 114, that would cut taxes for Georgians and increase incentives for foster care adoption.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks down the new laws, from our Georgia Capitol newsroom.

Governor Brian Kemp is giving some Georgians a tax break.

“HB 593 provides a tax cut for hard workings Georgians when they need it,” said Gov Kemp.

The changes would increase the standard deductions by an extra $800 for singles, $550 more for married tax payers filing separately and $1100 for married couples filing jointly.

“We would cut state income taxes by $140 million by raising the standard deduction. This would benefit lower to middle income families across our state,” said House Speaker David Ralston.

“It is critical that Georgians keep much of their hard earned money as possible, to revive small businesses and industries struggling in the weight of covid,” said Governor Kemp.

Governor kemp also signed a bill to help families who adopt foster children.

“Off setting costs and lessening the financial challenges that many parents face as they work to care for their adopted child,” said Governor Kemp.

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said, “I can think of no scarier moment for a child the moment they are put in a foster program.”

The changes would triple the tax credits from $2,000-$6,000 per child, per year for 5 years.

“HB 114 allows us to take great steps to build and recruit great families to be that transition point for those kids who try to achieve dreams and try to continue with their childhood,” said Geoff Duncan.

“By enacting this bill into law, we are ensuring a safer future for Georgia’s foster children,” said Governor Kemp.

State lawmakers say both bills passed the house unanimously.

HB 593 — provides a tax cut for single Georgians from $4600 to $5400 in their standard deductions.

The bill provides an increase for married tax payers filing separately from $3000 to $3550, and for people who are married and file jointly from $6000 to $7100.





