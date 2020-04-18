Live Now
Gov. McMaster orders flags to be flown at half staff to honor SC deputy killed in line of duty

by: WSPA Staff and WCBD Staff

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Ladue

CHARELSTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/ WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday to honor a SC deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.

29-year-old deputy Jeremy Ladue was on patrol Monday in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway in West Ashley when a vehicle collided into his patrol car.

Both the deputy and other motorist were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later reported the deputy and the driver of the vehicle did not survive their injuries.

Officials say Ladue has served the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district. He is survived by his parents and sister.

