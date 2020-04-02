NEW YORK (WLNS) – Following the production shutdown of all late-night shows due to COVID-19, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tweaked the format and created The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.
Wednesday’s episode featured Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a guest where she discussed Michigan’s unique struggles with the coronavirus outbreak and her fight to get adequate support from the federal government.
Michigan is the third in the nation for confirmed coronavirus cases, behind New York and New Jersey.
Recently, President Donald Trump criticized Whitmer for her response to the COVID-19 outbreak that is sweeping through the state. Instead of calling her by name, Trump has opted to refer to the governor as “that woman from Michigan.”
During Whitmer’s appearance on the show, she was wearing a shirt with the words “That Woman from Michigan.”
Gov. Whitmer takes coronavirus concerns to The Daily Show
