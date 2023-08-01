RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for the Town of Dortches in Nash County after a tornado swept through the area on July 19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration makes additional assistance available to the town as they deal with damage from the EF-3 tornado.

It authorizes state-funded disaster assistance through public assistance grants to eligible local governments, helping with debris clearance and emergency protective measures.

Local and state emergency management officials determined that Dortches incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages from the July 19 tornado.

“Having spent most of my life in Nash County, I know the people who live there are resilient and determined to work together to bounce back from this damaging tornado. This state disaster declaration will help the people and businesses impacted as they recover and rebuild,” said Governor Cooper.

The Town of Dortches would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessment, according to the governor’s office.

The declaration is set to expire 60 days after it is issued.