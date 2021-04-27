Grandfather heartbroken after man shoots, kills 2-year-old son in Lenoir

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Investigators say a father shot and killed a two-year-old in Caldwell County. Elijah Summerow’s mother survived, but she was also shot, before the gunman apparently also turned the gun on himself.

People close to the family feel that saying this story is heartbreaking would be an understatement.

“I’m not doing good, that’s for sure,” Dale Summerow said.

Summerow says his heart is split in two. This weekend, he learned his son was accused of shooting and killing his own two-year-old child.

“Just learning to talk,’ Summerow said, “And called me ‘Paw Paw.’ And ‘Paw Paw’ misses him.”

He shared a picture of Elijah and his mom–Ashley Johnson. Caldwell County Sheriff officials say 38-year-old Michael Summerow shot Johnson in the arm after assaulting her at this mobile home on Pope Lane. They say he then shot his own son in the head before also shooting himself in the head. Somehow, Summerow is in stable condition.

“He loved that boy just like I did,” Dale said. “There’s no way he done that intentional.”

Back at the scene on Monday, EMT gloves remained on the ground. The door to the mobile home was open, but no one was inside.

Now, Dale, who lives across the road from where the shooting happened, is trying to grapple with the details of what transpired.

“You don’t know how sorry I am,” he said. “I’ve been hurting in here. Not physically, but mentally, it feels like it’s about broke in two and I don’t know what to do or say or nothing else. I’m between a rock and a hard place.”

Michael Summerow remains in the hospital with criminal charges pending.

Emergency crews actually created a landing zone near the scene so they could transport Elijah to the hospital, but he didn’t make it. His mom, Ashley Johnson, was released from the hospital Sunday.