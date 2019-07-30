Grandmother of CNY native killed in California shooting heartbroken, sharing Trevor Irby’s legacy

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Central New York native and Keuka College graduate is among the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

25-year-old Trevor Irby’s family is devastated, left to try and process why a senseless act of violence had to take the life of someone they loved so dearly.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla sat down with Trevor’s grandmother who raised him, to hear how she wants Trevor to be remembered.

