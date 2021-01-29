Grape-Nuts cereal experiencing nationwide shortage due to pandemic-related constraints

Post Grape-Nuts Joins USA Cycling as Official Sponsor. (PRNewsFoto/Post Foods, LLC)

(WJW) — If you’re looking for Grape-Nuts cereal at your local grocery store, you may have a hard time finding it on the shelves.

Due to pandemic-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand, Grape-Nuts is experiencing a nationwide shortage, according to FOX Business.

Grape-Nuts Brand Manager Kristin DeRock said the cereal is made using “a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated.”

She says that process has made it more difficult to shift production and meet the increased demand.

DeRock told CNN Business that she expects the wheat and barley cereal to be widely available by spring.

Post Holdings, owner of Grape-Nuts, does not plan to discontinue the product.

The company has apologized for any inconvenience shoppers may experience and is working to get the product fully back in stores.