Greensboro police searching for suspect after missing 14-month-old was found in garden of nearby home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are still searching for the suspect(s) who stole a car with a baby in the back seat.

According to Greensboro police, the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Valero gas station on 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro.

Police say the father, Jamal Petty, was driving a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento around 12:15 a.m. at the gas station when the car was stolen with 14-month-old Josea Petty in the back seat.

Josea was later discovered by a couple on the 400 block of Memphis Street and Kersey Street wrapped in a jacket and sitting in his car seat in the homeowner’s garden.

After the couple discovered the baby around 6 a.m., they wrapped him in a blanket and called the police.

Josea was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police say.

According to police, the suspect(s) are still on the loose, and the car with a North Carolina license plate 5D16DV has not been found.

