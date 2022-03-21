GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who they said robbed at bank Monday morning in Greer.

Greer Police Department said officers responded to United Bank located at 871 S. Buncombe Road at 9:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery that had occurred.

Once on scene, officers learned that a man entered the bank and robbed it after displaying a gun.

Police said the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

The police department said the man got into a dark-colored sedan (possibly red/marron) parked at the bank’s side.

The man was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a red bandanna, a black mask, a red shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.