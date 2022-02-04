Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea in federal hate crimes trial

FILE – Greg McMichael, left, listens to jury selection for the trial of him and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder, Wednesday, Nov. 24. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gregory McMichael won’t plead guilty to hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery‘s death.

On Thursday night, McMichael withdrew his guilty plea, according to court documents. A federal judge accepted guilty pleas but rejected the terms of a plea deal for both Greg and his son, Travis. Attorneys were given until Friday morning to decide if they will keep their guilty pleas.

Under the deal, the McMichaels would have pleaded guilty, admitting they targeted Arbery based on his race. After the judge rejected Travis McMichael’s plea deal, the hearing for Greg McMichael was canceled.

The deal called for the McMichaels to serve 30 years in federal prison before being transferred to state prison to serve their life without parole sentences.

Jury selection for the federal trial is set to begin on Monday.

The McMichaels and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were previously convicted of Arbery’s murder and sentenced to life in prison. The three white men were also indicted on separate charges alleging they violated Arbery’s civil rights, targeting him because he was Black.