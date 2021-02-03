Group pushing for lessons on racism, gender equality in NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Big changes could be made in an effort to make your child’s classroom more inclusive, but it would require a revision to the social studies curriculum.

“Historically institutions have erased histories of marginalized groups namely black, indigenous people of color and the LGBTQ, both their stories and their histories,” said Rebby Kern of Equality NC.

That’s why Kern is calling on the North Carolina State Board of Education to revise its curriculum to include language and stories of groups that are often marginalized.

“The proposed revisions to the K-12 social studies standards have included additions that encourage educators to discuss systemic discrimination, system racism, as well as gender identity and beyond that marginalized groups and their perspective,” said Kern.

“These standards we’re talking about they’re not divisive,” said Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. “They’re not giving us cause to look at them the way they’re written.”

Robinson has been a vocal opponent of the push to rewrite the history curriculum.

“They point to calling our nation systemically racist,” said Robinson. “I’m diametrically opposed to that.”

“We as families can talk about racism as a way that is meaningful and impactful that doesn’t make any person wrong,” said Kern.

Both sides of the debate seem willing to sit down and discuss their point of view.

“I’m not going to go along to get along,” said Robinson.

“While here are still attacks on our communities, we must persist in this,” said Kern.

Ultimately it will be up to the state board of education to decide what, if any, changes will be made.