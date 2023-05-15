TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A 2-year-old toddler was killed in a pedestrian crash on Tybee Island on Sunday evening.

According to Georgia State Patrol(GSP), the fatal crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the parking lot located at 15th Street and Strand Avenue. Officers shut down the area near 15th St. and Strand Ave. to the intersection with Tybrisa St., which included the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion to investigate the crash.

GSP says the toddler and her family were standing in the parking lot near other parked cars when a vehicle traveling northbound through the lot approached the family. As the vehicle got closer, the child ran out into the roadway and was hit.

The toddler, identified as Rae’Lynn Michelle Milton, of Waycross, was transported to the hospital in Savannah where she later died.

The road was reopened to normal traffic just before 10 p.m., according to Tybee Island police.