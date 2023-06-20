SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In celebration of Juneteenth and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center’s grand opening, several Savannah locals came out to support the important occasion.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center celebrated its grand opening along with the center’s Juneteenth celebration. This collaborative celebration was filled with lots of music, dancing and most importantly culture.

“It is vitally important for the people in Savannah to have a center that focuses in on Gullah-Geechee heritage because the Coastal Empire wouldn’t exist without Gullah Geechee culture heritage,” Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah-Geechee Nation, said. “It is important that now students and those who are students at heart wants to research their cultural heritage will have an institution right here.”

This event was not just limited to locals. Individuals traveled two-plus hours to witness a celebration that is deeply rooted in Savannah’s culture.

“I’ve been on kind of a soul journey through the south to rediscover the roots of Black American history and that journey has taken me here,” Ase Kuasi, a Macon, Georgia resident, said. “Particularly with Gullah Geechee culture.”

When asked why the community should come out and experience the cultural heritage center, Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah said it is important to stay educated.

“I am a member of the Gullah Geechee community,” Mayor Johnson said. “That is my heritage. It plays such a big part in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. So, the more education we have the more we can learn about our heritage. More importantly, the role the Gullah Geechee played in the building of Georgia’s first city, Georgia’s oldest city. I think it’s a great day for our community.”

Queen Quet says this grand opening is a blessing.

“It’s such a blessing to be along this coastline called the coastal empire and to be able to finally cut the ribbon on a space that honors us where for many, many centuries this city dishonored Gullah Geechee culture,” Queen Quet said. “So, finally we’ve reached a new day. And what greater day for it to happen than Juneteenth.”

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center is located at the Armstrong Center where you can learn more about the Gullah Geechee Culture.