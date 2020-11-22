Halftime: Walker throws for 157 yards, Panthers lead Lions 7-0

The Panthers lead the Detroit Lions 7-0 at the half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

PJ Walker, who was signed this off-season out of the XFL, started the game in place of Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay and was ruled out prior to kickoff. Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey is also out for the second straight week due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Walker made his presence felt midway through the first quarter with a 52-yard pass to DJ Moore, putting Carolina in position to strike first. Mike Davis would punch it in on 3rd and goal for the 7-0 lead with 2:21 to play.

The Panthers (3-7) would then recover a fumble in their own territory to end the first quarter but would return the favor as Walker threw an interception in the end zone to start the second.

The Panthers are looking to avoid their 6th straight loss.

Walker finished the half with 157 yards on 14-of-22 passing, no TDs, and one interception.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was also questionable to start with an injured finger, went 5-for-11 with 54 yards and no TDs in the first half for Detroit (4-5). Lions RB Adrian Peterson has 18 yards on 7 carries.

A nice moment occurred prior to kickoff when Ronnie Long, recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of rape, pounded the drum on the field. He was incarcerated for 44 years.

