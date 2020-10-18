Panthers trail the Bears 13-6 at half

A couple of field goals and a touchdown scored off a Panthers turnover in the first quarter have given the Chicago Bears a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the half at Bank of America Stadium.

The Bears (4-1) got on the board first following a sloppy start by Carolina and picked off Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone. Bears QB Nick Foles would connect with receiver Cole Kmet on a 9-yard catch to give Chicago a 7-0 lead. A pair of field goals from each team would make it 10-3.

Prior to the two-minute-warning, the Panthers settled for another field goal bringing the score to 10-6, however, the Bears were able to add another field goal as time expired heading into the locker room with a 13-6 lead.

Watch Live: Bears vs. Panthers (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY)

The Panthers (3-2) are without one of its top receivers Curtis Samuel, who was ruled out prior to kick with a knee injury, the team announced. The team is searching for its fourth straight win.

