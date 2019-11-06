Hanford woman arrested after giving birth to stillborn with toxic level of meth

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford woman accused of murder after delivering a stillborn baby with toxic levels of meth in his system was arrested Wednesday morning, according to Hanford Police.

Local law enforcement received a tip that Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 25, was possibly sighted in the Lemoore area, Lt. Greg Freiner said. Officials located surveillance video showing Becker in the area of the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore.

Becker was located at a residence within the 1000 block of Lark Street in Visalia after speaking with witnesses and obtaining further tips. She was taken into custody and transported to the Kings County Jail where she was booked for Murder.