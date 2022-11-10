RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s time to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy birthday! The Corps is turning 247 on November 10.

The Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.

And Marines here in North Carolina will celebrate with a run and a cake cutting ceremony.

Although these events here in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune are not open to the public, you will be able to watch the cake cutting ceremony HERE. It starts at 9 a.m.

Here’s some facts about the Marine Corps: