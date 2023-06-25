CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of people defending women’s reproductive rights lined up outside the Grady Cole Center early this morning to hear Vice President Kamala Harris talk about the impacts of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — just one year ago.

“We accurately predicted what would happen in a world without roe. We knew this decision would create a health care crisis in America,” said Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. “We knew that old abortion bans would immediately go back into effect. One which was written in 1849. Now, now, check this out. 1849, 1849, before women had the right to vote.”

“It’s been very difficult. Honestly, it’s been scary. It’s hard to find resources. But then also it’s been ostracizing where you’re trying to find the right friend who you can fit in with because of the polarizing, different perspectives that we do have in our bodies and our choices,” said Adira Abdullah, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated.

Harris made the trip to Charlotte to advocate for federally protected abortion rights — just days before North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions start July 1.

North Carolina Republican legislators overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of their 12-week abortion ban in May.

“In the midst of this health care crisis, extremists, so-called leaders in states across our nation have proposed or passed more than 350 new laws to restrict these freedoms and the right to have access to reproductive health care. Right now in our country, 23 million women of reproductive age live in a state with an extreme abortion ban in effect,” Harris said during the rally.

North Carolina’s ban makes exceptions for rape, incest, and “life-limiting” fetal anomalies. Proponents of the legislation argue that it offers a compromise on abortion.

State Attorney General Josh Stein, a strong abortion-rights supporter and Democratic candidate for governor in 2024, was one of the many speakers during the rally.

“The number one job of the State Attorney’s General is to protect people and that is exactly why we are all here in Charlotte. We are here to declare that we will not go backward,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Other speakers included North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams who spoke about black maternal health rates, Congressman Jeff Jackson, and other lawmakers from South Carolina and even Virginia.

“We know this fight will not truly be won until we secure this right for every American, which means ultimately the United States Congress must put back in place what the Supreme Court took away,” Harris said.

Harris says the Biden – Harris administration will continue to do its part.

On Friday, President Biden signed an Executive Order aimed at protecting and increasing access to contraception, his administration’s latest attempt to secure reproductive rights as abortion restrictions rise in many states.