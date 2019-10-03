Hartford Hospital provides update following B-17 crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Hartford Hospital provided the public with an update on their efforts following the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport.

Chair of Emergency Medicine Kenneth Robinson said one crash victim remains in their care. He could not comment on their condition.

Hartford Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center, took in a total of six patients after the plane crashed Wednesday morning.

“We are ready at a moment’s notice, we practice this constantly,” Emergency Department Nurse Manager Torrey Trzcienski said. “So when we get the call like we did yesterday to let us know that a plane had gone down at the airport, we all pulled together and everybody knew what there roles and responsibilities were.”

The news conference can be viewed in its entirety in the video above.