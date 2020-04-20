Harvard researchers: U.S. must more than triple COVID-19 testing before reopening economy

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A new academic article from Harvard shows the United States must more than triple its coronavirus testing before it can safely reopen the economy.

Harvard researchers say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day. That number is closer to 150,000 right now.

The World Health Organization suggests an adequate test positive rate should be between three and 12 percent. Right now, it reports the U.S. is around 20-percent.

President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke about testing for COVID-19, saying: “You must remember that the governor’s wanted to have total control over the opening of their states, but now they want to have us, the federal government, do the testing. And again, testing is local. You can’t have it both ways. Testing is a local thing.”

President Trump says Vice President Mike Pence will speak with governors over the phone on Monday where he is expected to ask what other help the administration can give with the coronavirus response, including testing.