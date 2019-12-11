Hateful hacking: family berated with racial slurs via Ring camera

(WBBH/NBC News) – A Florida family says they were berated with racial slurs and hateful taunts after their Ring home security camera was hacked.

On Sunday night, the Brown family was in the kitchen of their Cape Coral home when their alarm was triggered.



A man started spewing racial comments about their son through the camera.



“Is your kid a baboon, like the monkey?” said the hacker.



For nearly three minutes, the couple endured a hateful speech from the stranger. Their 15-year-old son never appeared in the camera’s view. This left the family to believe the hacker was peering into their private life longer than just that night.

Eventually, they ripped the batteries out of the camera.



“I was scared… I was scared. I didn’t know who that is, how long he’d been watching us and I’m still scared now because I don’t have any answers,” said Josefine Brown.



The Brown’s contacted Ring.



In an email to the family, Ring said in part that their security team “identified that the email address and password of one of your external accounts was exposed in a data breach.”

