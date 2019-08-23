Have you made the switch? The ‘REAL ID’ deadline is approaching

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you switched to a REAL ID? If not, you have one year to make that change.

Airports across the country will only accept those IDs for domestic flights beginning in 2020.

Congress passed a law after the September 11th terrorist attacks aimed at increasing security standards for driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards.

The new cards include a gold or black star on the front of your license. You can get your REAL ID at the South Carolina DMV right now.

Beginning October 1, 2020, all South Carolina ID’s must have that gold star in order to board commercial domestic flights, enter federal buildings and visit military installations.

To change your card to a REAL ID, the SCDMV must have all of the following documents on file:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

You may bring these documents to the SCDMV now. If you have a Class D, E, F, G, M, or any combination of those licenses (not a commercial driver’s license, identification card, or are an international customer) and are a US Citizen, you may be able to buy your new REAL ID license online in 2018 with a valid credit card.

Your driving privileges must be in good standing for you to be eligible for online ordering and your last renewal cannot have been by mail.