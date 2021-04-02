‘He definitely does not have any care’: Sheriff Wilkins details arrest of I-95 road rage murder suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins spoke with News13 Thursday after the arrest of a man accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six in a road rage shooting on I-95 one week ago.

Wilkins said this is not the suspect’s first run-in with the law, but the streets are a little quieter knowing he is behind bars.

“Yeah, I saw his eyes last night. He definitely does not have any care,” Wilkins said.

Deputies arrested Dejywan Floyd at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Apartments. Floyd is charged in connection with the shooting that killed Julie Eberly.

“Even with the vehicle,” Wilkins said. “I don’t know what his mindset was, but he pulled the tent off the car. He pulled the sticker off the back glass thinking that would make a difference, but still drove the car around.”

Floyd’s criminal record shows several convictions including one for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was convicted in 2015 and released from prison in 2018.

“This is one of those cases that you hear about that had this man been locked up — which is where he should’ve been — [Eberly] would’ve been on her vacation today,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said they were able to make the arrest with the help of witnesses.

“Witnesses have come forward and provided video from when they saw the vehicle and the timeline that we gave everyone,” he said. “I would say if everyone in any kind of case would come forward as they did in this case, we could solve every case and I’m really trying to encourage citizen’s to do that.”

Floyd had his first court appearance Thursday morning where bond was not discussed, according to District Attorney Matt Scott. He waived his right to a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is set for April 15.