‘He voted his conscience,’ Sen. Tillis says after NCGOP votes to censure Sen. Burr

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina GOP voted unanimously Monday night to censure Sen. Richard Burr after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing over the weekend.

“The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution,” a statement from the NCGOP said.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis chimed in on the situation shortly after results from the vote were released calling Burr “a great friend and a great senator.”

“[Burr] is a great friend and a great senator who has a distinguished record of serving the people of North Carolina. He voted his conscience.”

Burr was among seven Republicans who voted along with Democrats to convict Trump. That 57-43 vote did not meet the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Tillis voted not guilty.

“It’s not going to affect his political future. But, I think it’s a statement of the Republican Party if the censure passes that they don’t want any kind of pushback on former President Trump,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan. “Going forward, that’s the kind of party they want to be, is the party of Trump.”

Burr previously has said he’s not running for re-election in 2022. Former Rep. Mark Walker (R) has announced he’s running for Burr’s seat.

Following the vote, Burr issued a statement, “As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict.”