TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rapper DaBaby appeared to respond to a shooting at his mansion in Troutman in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I chose not to take a (expletive) life the other day & it felt great,” he said. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back.”

The post comes less than two days after a man was shot outside of his mansion Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Dababy’s property on Stillwater Road around 7:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Josh Watson, the Troutman Chief of Police, told Queen City News that only two other people were around when the man was shot, DaBaby and another person. Police have not identified which of the two pulled the trigger.

A 911 call that was released on Thursday afternoon in connection to Wednesday’s shooting, indicates the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Chief Watson said the incident happened on the property, not inside the home.

“It’s a large property, on the roadside, there’s a significantly tall concrete-type wall and it’s surrounded by on the other sides by a pretty high chain link fence,” Chief Watson said.

Chief Watson would not say if DaBaby knew the man who was shot. He had not been identified as of Friday.

Authorities said Thursday that they were interviewing people and taking statements. Investigators have also gathered evidence from the home.

The evidence will be presented to the district attorney who will determine if any charges are filed, police said.

Queen City News is continuing to pursue additional information.