Helicopter crashes on Waties Island in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter crashed on Waties Island in Horry County, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey said the call came in around 6 p.m. He said crews on boat and by land were dispatched.

One person was inside the helicopter and was uninjured, Casey said.

The helicopter will be removed from the beach before an investigation takes place.

No other information is available. Count on News13 for updates.

