MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Allen is a white male who is 5’6″, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a monkey tattoo on his lower right arm and a tattoo on his left wrist.

According to deputies, Allen was last seen wearing a black thermal with a red hoodie.

Anyone with information concerning Allen’s whereabouts has been asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.