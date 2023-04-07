COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — After the crossover deadline, any legislation that passes in it’s chamber of origin will need a two-thirds vote to be taken up by the other body.

This week, the House of Representatives debated and passed a slew of bills ahead of the deadline (April 10th).

They approved bills that would streamline the state’s adoption process, waive state sales tax on feminine hygiene products and would require that the Retirement System Investment Commission (RSIC) only consider ‘pecuniary factors’ when making investment decisions on the retirement system managed by the commission.

They also unanimously passed legislation that would establish paid parental leave for eligible school employees.

Sherry East, President of the South Carolina Education Association, said the legislation would help with teacher retention.

“This will be very helpful for young teachers who don’t have the sick time built up to cover maternity leave,” she said.

Senators spent most of the week in committee working on their budget plan.

Senate bills that passed on the floor ahead of the deadline includes legislation that would ban foreign adversaries from buying land in South Carolina, establish a school voucher program and would repeal the state’s certificate of need laws.

One piece of legislation that did not meet the deadline is the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act. That bill would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes in the state.

Jill Swing with the South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance said with the bill not making the deadline, it’s unlikely it will have a chance at becoming law in 2023. She said they will continue advocating for the legislation.

“Another year going by is another year of loss of our veterans, more opioid overdoses, and another year of patients leaving the state for safe access to legal medical cannabis that we could have right here in South Carolina,” Swing said.

Law enforcement officials in South Carolina have opposed the legislation. State senators have not debated the bill on the floor yet this year.

Since this is the first year of a two-year legislative session, bills will still have a chance at becoming law in 2024.