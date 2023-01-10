(NEXSTAR) – Lottery fever is here again with yet another jackpot worth more than $1 billion up for grabs Tuesday – this is the third time within the past year a multi-state game has become so massive.

Without a winner Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $1.1 billion. If a ticket matches Tuesday’s winning numbers, seen below, the winner will hold the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold ball 9.

Before the drawing, officials estimated the cash option to be $568.7 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been hit since October when winners in California and Texas split a $502 million prize. There have been second-tier winners, though, claiming prizes worth $1 million or more, in 20 different states.

Last year, a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.4 billion was claimed in Illinois. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize for nearly four months until a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot.

While your chances at any of the nine possible Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24, your chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, according to game officials.

If there is no winner following Tuesday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday the jackpot could reach $1.3 billion, pushing it nearer to the next-largest Mega Millions jackpot, the $1.4 billion jackpot hit in Illinois last year. There are, however, a number of factors that will impact just how large the jackpot becomes.

If there is a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset to a value “based on sales,” according to game officials.

Regardless of whether the jackpot is won, the next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and tickets are $2 each.