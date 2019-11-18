Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

All four victims who died have been identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people were shot — four of them fatally — as family members gathered to watch a football game on Sunday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Three who were killed died at the scene, and the fourth died later at Community Regional Medical Center.

All four were described by police as Asian men aged 23 to 40, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Six others were also shot; one of them was critically wounded.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police dispatchers started getting 911 calls about a shooting that happened on the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue in southeast Fresno.

“Officers came in and they saw three people down immediately … and CPR was started immediately,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid said. “There were about 35 people that it looks like were inside the house and inside the backyard — they were at a football party.”

This was a family gathering. Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid

DETAILS OF THE SHOOTING

On Monday at a press conference, representatives the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security joined Police Chief Andy Hall to give an update.

At least two suspects entered the backyard through a side gate where 16 men were gathered and opened fire. There were approximately 30 people in the home at the time — including children, Hall said.

The men who were killed were Xyy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40. All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home.

Lee was “well known” in the Hmong community.

The survivors range in age from 28 to 36, Hall said.

Hall said the family party was described as “very peaceful — very quiet.”

Hall said they are looking for two suspects who wielded the semi-automatic handguns.

We’re coming for you. Police Chief Andy Hall

“This is truly a good group of people that were just simply having a party,” Hall said.

Deputy Chief Pat Farmer said the department is setting up an “Asian gang task force” that will specifically assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting as well as attempt to prevent retaliation leading up to Hmong New Year.

Hall added that they have stepped up police presence in the neighborhood.

Capt. Anthony Martinez said the shooting shocked his officers who responded to the shooting. He said the 10-block neighborhood has a lot of Hmong and Southeast Asian families living there.

“What took place last night, just at it shocked my officers that arrived there, has shocked that whole neighborhood, and it’s now my job as the southeast district commander to make sure that we let them know that we’re here with them, and we’re going to help them through this, too,” Martinez said. “Because that entire neighborhood was victimized when that took place.”

That entire community was victimized when that took place. Capt. Anthony Martinez, Southeast District Commander

Valley Crime Stoppers President Dale Mendoza said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killings. Residents must call 559-498-STOP to be eligible for the reward.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS RESPOND

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand put out a statement on the shooting Sunday night.

“This senseless tragedy does not define us — rather, our response and unity as a community will and I have complete confidence in our collective resolve,” Brand said.

Rep. Jim Costa spoke about the shooting on the House floor Monday.

“Children were present at this meaningless act while they were watching a football game,” Costa said. “And while none of the children were harmed, certainly their lives will be changed forever as a result of the trauma they experienced last night.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) put out a statement on the shooting Monday morning.

“Enough is enough. The daily tragedy of gun violence continues to inflict terror and violence into communities across the country. Americans deserve real action to keep them safe, but Republicans continue to obstruct meaningful, bipartisan solutions to protect our children and communities. No one’s political survival is more important than the survival of our children.

Former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, who is currently running for mayor, called the violence “senseless” and was confident that police will quickly bring the shooters to justice.

“I am very confident that the men and women of the Fresno Police Department will solve this horrendous crime very quickly and bring those responsible to justice.

Andrew Janz, Fresno County prosecutor and Dyer’s mayoral opponent, said the loss of Xyy Lee was a loss to the community and world.

Hall described the neighborhood as being full of decent, working-class families.

In 2017, there was a triple homicide in the same neighborhood that occurred during a home invasion.