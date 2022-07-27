RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You could have the chance of a lifetime to see the Raleigh skyline from 30 stories up while supporting Special Olympics North Carolina.

Registration is now open to rappel from a 30-story building in downtown Raleigh, officials with Special Olympics North Carolina said.

They say this year’s Over The Edge event is expect to raise almost $100,000 to support Special Olympics North Carolina.

There are a few things to know if you want to go over the edge. You’ll need to be at least 14 years old and weigh between 100 and 300 pounds, officials said. And you’ll need to raise a minimum of $1,000 per person on your team and then contact Leslie Moyar at lmoyar@sonc.net.

The Over The Edge fundraising event is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.

For more information, and to register, click here.