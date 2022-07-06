NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades.

In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from North Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Rhode Island

– Moved from North Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 887

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to North Carolina in 2019: 1,531

— #6 most common destination from Rhode Island

#39. Delaware

– Moved from North Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 1,167

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to North Carolina in 2019: 1,595

— #6 most common destination from Delaware

#38. Minnesota

– Moved from North Carolina to Minnesota in 2019: 1,175

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to North Carolina in 2019: 2,447

— #12 most common destination from Minnesota

#37. New Mexico

– Moved from North Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 1,263

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to North Carolina in 2019: 1,270

— #10 most common destination from New Mexico

#36. Iowa

– Moved from North Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 1,307

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to North Carolina in 2019: 1,227

— #18 most common destination from Iowa

#35. Mississippi

– Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818

— #14 most common destination from Mississippi

#34. Louisiana

– Moved from North Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,412

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to North Carolina in 2019: 1,272

— #20 most common destination from Louisiana

#33. Washington

– Moved from North Carolina to Washington in 2019: 1,479

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to North Carolina in 2019: 2,984

— #16 most common destination from Washington

#32. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700

— #7 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#31. Wisconsin

– Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643

— #17 most common destination from Wisconsin

#30. Oregon

– Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

— #12 most common destination from Oregon

#29. Kansas

– Moved from North Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 1,757

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to North Carolina in 2019: 857

— #26 most common destination from Kansas

#28. Utah

– Moved from North Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,809

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to North Carolina in 2019: 1,125

— #22 most common destination from Utah

#27. Maine

– Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526

— #20 most common destination from Maine

#26. West Virginia

– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950

— #5 most common destination from West Virginia

#25. Alaska

– Moved from North Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 2,557

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to North Carolina in 2019: 1,568

— #7 most common destination from Alaska

#24. Connecticut

– Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840

— #4 most common destination from Connecticut

#23. Oklahoma

– Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705

— #13 most common destination from Oklahoma

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

— #6 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Michigan

– Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302

— #9 most common destination from Michigan

#20. Hawaii

– Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955

— #7 most common destination from Hawaii

#19. Alabama

– Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

— #5 most common destination from Alabama

#18. Massachusetts

– Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389

— #11 most common destination from Massachusetts

#17. Arizona

– Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319

— #9 most common destination from Arizona

#16. New Jersey

– Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297

— #4 most common destination from New Jersey

#15. Illinois

– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

— #16 most common destination from Illinois

#14. Ohio

– Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698

— #6 most common destination from Ohio

#13. Colorado

– Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089

— #9 most common destination from Colorado

#12. Indiana

– Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646

— #8 most common destination from Indiana

#11. Maryland

– Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408

— #5 most common destination from Maryland

#10. Missouri

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— #13 most common destination from Missouri

#9. Pennsylvania

– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

— #6 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#8. New York

– Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571

— #6 most common destination from New York

#7. Tennessee

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— 5.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

#6. California

– Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863

— 5.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023

— #9 most common destination from California

#5. Georgia

– Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580

— 6.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017

— #3 most common destination from Georgia

#4. Texas

– Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

— 6.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

— #11 most common destination from Texas

#3. Virginia

– Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435

— 10.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764

— #1 most common destination from Virginia

#2. Florida

– Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

— #3 most common destination from Florida

#1. South Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— 13.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— #1 most common destination from South Carolina