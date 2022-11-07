(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

A technical error has caused a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

According to the California Lottery, Monday’s drawing has been delayed “due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery wrote on Twitter. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

Colorado Lottery tweeted a similar message.

Powerball’s website does note that results are pending. Results will be posted on the game’s website and Powerball’s YouTube channel when numbers have been drawn.

It’s unclear how long the issue will take to resolve.

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT.

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports.

Monday’s drawing was set to be historic – after more than three dozen drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion. It’s not only the largest Powerball jackpot but the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A Powerball jackpot winner can receive their prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The current jackpot has a cash value of $929.1 million. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story.