HONOLULU (AP) — One police officer has died after being shot while responding to an assault call in Hawaii on Sunday, according to a Honolulu City councilmember. A second officer is hospitalized in critical condition and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reportsthat officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.