MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High school football kicks off around 7:30 p.m. and you will likely need a light jacket throughout the game. Skies will be clear tonight, so that means temperatures will cool down faster.

Around kickoff, temperatures will be in the low-70s for the beaches and mid-70s for the Pee Dee. Throughout the game, temperatures will fall into the upper-60s at the coast and low-mid-60s in the Pee Dee.

Low temperatures tonight will be near 60 degrees at the beach and upper-50s for inland communities. A cold front will move through our area overnight. The front will be along the I-95 corridor around midnight and offshore before sunrise Saturday morning.

The front is going to be moving through dry. We have yet to see a drop of rain for the month of October. The only change will be to temperatures, wind, and dewpoints.

Temperatures will return to below average for the weekend all cities will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and low-70s on Sunday. Dewpoints were in the mid-60s at the coast today and the front will bring back dewpoints in the 50s and that will last all weekend. Winds will also shift and begin coming out of the north tonight.

High pressure will be in control for several days, and there will be another gradual warming trend to start the workweek.