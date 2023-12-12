(WSPA) – A multi-billion dollar project to craft high speed rail lines around the country would allow allow travelers to ride from Greenville to Charlotte or Atlanta in a manner of a few hours.

The federal Department of Transportation has granted over $8 billion to fund several passenger rail projects around the country. Among those is a rail corridor from Charlotte to Atlanta.

According to the plan: “The proposed corridor would provide new service on a new high-speed rail alignment between Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta, GA, with potential intermediate stops including Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina and Augusta and Athens, GA, then serving a downtown Atlanta station and terminating at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport. The corridor sponsor would enter Step 1 of the program to develop a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.”

The plan would also connect Asheville to Salisbury.