Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic will interfere with football season and the NFL announcing schedules for all 32 of its teams confirms that notion.

For the Panthers, their journey to bounce back from an abysmal 5-11 will be an uphill battle as they deal with an entirely new coaching staff and possibly a new starting quarterback.

Panthers.com

As it goes every season, the Panthers will meet their divisional foes — Buccaneers, Saints and Falcons — twice each and will play opponents from the NFC North and the AFC West. They get the Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals as its “extra” games.

Over the last four seasons, the Panthers are 7-17 against the NFC South.

Carolina is 12-12 all-time against the AFC West. The Panthers went 1-3 against the division in 2016, but swept the group in 2008.

The Panthers are 18-18 against NFC North teams all-time, however they’ve gone 14-10 in the seasons where they played the full slate of NFC North teams.

Bored in the house but counting the days until our Sunday Best 🏠 pic.twitter.com/vlAcmdei4V — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 7, 2020

Here are three matchups you’ll want to see this season:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Any other year, this would just be another matchup in the NFC South, but the Bucs have a new sheriff in town.

Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. If that wasn’t enough, the team added Rob Gronkowski, another former Patriots player.

FOXBORO, MA – NOVEMBER 26: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts with Tom Brady #12 after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

This game should be a worthy litmus test of where the Panthers stack up among the other good teams in the league.

The Buccaneers have tons of firepower offensively and is continuing to add pieces to what is one of the youngest defensive groups in the NFL.

Carolina, who added some offensive firepower of their own should have no problem attempting to keep up. Instead, the game will likely come down to how the Panthers stop Brady from firing on all cylinders to his plethora of NFL Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiving targets.

Since these two teams will play twice, we’ll get to see how the Panthers adjust to what Brady and co. will bring.

The last time the Panthers met Brady, they won. But the times and teams are different.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Carolina Panthers

It will be the first season for the Raiders playing in Las Vegas so this game made the list by default.

Every team who plays the Raiders this season will likely play with a bit of extra motivation to make the team’s first season in a new home the worst it could be.

The Panthers should be no different — even better it will be the season and home opener for the team.

Both teams are fresh off of disappointing seasons, but also get a fresh start.

No, this won’t matter come game time, but based on team strengths, this game should be fun to watch.

Any game featuring Jon Gruden and his many facial expressions and gestures should just be worth tuning into anyway.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 29:Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins

Ron Rivera revenge game here.

The Panthers will face off against its former longtime head coach when they take on the Washington Redskins.

Ron Rivera took a piece of the Panthers with him to the nation’s capitol, adding former coaches and players from the team.

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers speaks with members of the media following their 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s only up in season two for Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, right? The Ohio State alum will be counted on heavily for team success in Rivera’s first season.

2020 will mark the third-straight season that Carolina has faced off against the Redskins, the first time the two teams have played three years in a row since 2001 in the old divisional alignment.

There are still a few holdovers from Rivera’s tenure in Charlotte, so carving out a pregame plan should be interesting. Don’t look at that as a determining factor for the game’s outcome because both teams are much different than their 2019 selves.

More than anything, it will be the allure of seeing Rivera up and down the opposite end the sideline that will have eyes on this game.

Many Panthers fans were surprised and a bit upset to see Rivera go, so for fans, you’ll have a dilemma on your hands.