Hornets announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2021-22 regular season at home when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 20, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale to the general public this Sunday, August 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets App.

Highlights of the Hornets home schedule include a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 28, a visit from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, November 14, and a contest against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 8.

The schedule features 22 home games on weekend dates, including ten Fridays, five Saturdays and seven Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 16-25, and the longest road trip is six games from December 13-23. The Hornets have 15 sets of back-to-back games.