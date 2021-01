Hornets’ Wednesday game vs. Washington at Spectrum Center postponed due to COVID

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center against the Washington Wizards has been postponed, Fox 46 has learned.

“Per the NBA, our Wednesday game vs the Washington Wizards has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

It’s the latest development as a wave of schedule changes in the NBA has now stretched into a second week.

The league has postponed 13 games involving 18 teams since Jan. 10, including one matchup that was to have taken place on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day game schedule — Cleveland at Washington.

Phoenix was scheduled to play Monday in Memphis, ending a weeklong unplanned break for the Suns. Phoenix had three games delayed because of virus-related issues, which can include players dealing with positive COVID-19 tests, inconclusive tests or having to quarantine because contact tracing indicated they could have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

There have been 14 games called this season for coronavirus-related reasons so far. In addition to the 13 in recent days, the other was a planned Dec. 23 matchup between Oklahoma City and Houston that was pushed back because the Rockets did not have enough eligible players.

Postponed games, when possible, will be made up in the second half of the season, which will take place from March 11 — the one-year anniversary of last season shutting down because of the pandemic — through May 16. The league has not yet released that half of the schedule and isn’t expected to do so until late February at the earliest.

With the postponement, the Hornets (6-8) will go nearly a whole week in the middle of the season without having played a game.

The AP contributed to this article