Horry County Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain over Virginia and Maryland early Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

The hurricane's eye crossed over the coast just after 11 p.m. on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km/h), and its top winds dropped to 70 miles per hour (117 km/h) by early Tuesday.