Horry County men arrested on child pornography charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two Horry County men have been arrested on child pornography charges.

Tristan Thomas Logan Macgyver Alexander Kirk-Frost, 30, of Murrells Inlet, and Kevin S. Blank, 58, of Myrtle Beach were arrested on January 14 on charges “connected to the sexual exploitation of minors,” according to the SC Attorney General’s Office. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. Investigators with the attorney general’s office and Coastal Carolina University Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Tristan Thomas Logan Macgyver Alexander Kirk-Frost (left) and Kevin S. Blank (right). Photos courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to both Kirk-Frost and Blank,” the attorney general’s office said. “Kirk-Frost also possessed multiple files of child pornography.”

Kirk-Frost is charged with:

nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree

10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree

Blank is charged with:

seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree

Blank’s bond has been set at $5,000, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

Bond for Kirk-Frost has been set at $10,000, booking records show.

Both men remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The attorney general’s office will prosecute these cases.

