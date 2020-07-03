Hot car safety reminder for the summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warning not to forget about your children in the back seat of your cars this summer.

The US Department of Transportation launched a $3 million public service effort to help save lives. Lawmakers are working to pass the Hot Cars Act.

It would require most new cars come with an alert system to detect children and animals left in the back seat.

“We want a passive system where the parent doesn’t have to do anything, but there is a detection of the child in the car and then a notification,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says right now, we are at greater risk of leaving children in cars with routines upended by the pandemic.