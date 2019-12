WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Following over fourteen hours of deliberation, the House Judiciary Committee concluded the Markup on the proposed Articles of Impeachment after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

In a move that seemed to shock members of both parties, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D, NY) announced that the committee would reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday to vote on the articles.

The charges that the committee will vote on are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.