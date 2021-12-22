House of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb catches fire late Tuesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A house belonging to former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb caught fire late Tuesday night.

The fire started on the first floor of the home according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD), before spreading to the second floor of the large home.

There were two people inside, and they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries said FCFRD on their official Twitter account.

Update – two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Second alarm units returning to service. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause. Photos from earlier in Fire. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/k6KGjULXh4 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

Fire investigators are at the house to determine the cause of the fire.

Robb served as the 64th Governor of Virginia, between the years 1982 – 1986. After a short period away from politics, he went on to become a Senator for the state from 1989 – 2001. His wife Lynda Bird Johnson is the daughter of 36th President Lyndon Johnson.